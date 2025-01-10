See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10:
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
HSBC Holdings' shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) : This air transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
United Airlines' shares gained 67.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) : This savings and loan holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
The Charles Schwab Corporation's shares gained 8.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
