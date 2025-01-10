Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10:

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

HSBC Holdings' shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) : This air transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines' shares gained 67.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) : This savings and loan holding company  has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.    

The Charles Schwab Corporation's shares gained 8.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

