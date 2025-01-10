We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10:
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) : This air transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus
United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote
United Airlines Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.63 compared with 19.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
United Airlines Holdings Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
United Airlines Holdings Inc pe-ratio-ttm | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote
Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (CON - Free Report) : This occupational health services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. Price and Consensus
Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. Quote
Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.51 compared with 24.66 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. Quote
ICF International, Inc. (ICFI - Free Report) : This management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 da0ys.
ICF International, Inc. Price and Consensus
ICF International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ICF International, Inc. Quote
ICF International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.65 compared with 24.66 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
ICF International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
ICF International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | ICF International, Inc. Quote
