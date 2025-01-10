Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10:

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) : This air transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.63 compared with 19.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (CON - Free Report) : This occupational health services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.51 compared with 24.66 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI - Free Report) : This management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 da0ys.

ICF International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.65 compared with 24.66 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


