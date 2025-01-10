Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10:

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) : This savings and loan holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

