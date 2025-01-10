See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10:
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.
AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) : This savings and loan holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% in the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
