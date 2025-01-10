3 Stocks to Watch From the Consulting Services Industry

Economic strength, encouraging service activities, increased adoption and the success of the work-from-home trend enable Zacks
Consulting Services industry players to support the demand environment.
Driven by these positives, investors interested in the industry would do well to keep stocks like
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH ), FTI Consulting, Inc. ( FCN ) and Charles River Associates ( CRAI ) in their portfolio. About the Consulting Services Industry
Companies grouped under the Consulting Services category offer professional advice in management, IT, human resources, environmental regulations, logistics and marketing, and real estate, serving multiple end markets. The space includes prominent names such as Accenture and Gartner.
The industry focuses on channeling money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation and data-driven decision-making. To position themselves suitably in the post-pandemic era and better utilize opportunities that an economic recovery will bring, service providers are increasing their efforts toward formulating and reassessing strategic initiatives, identifying sources of demand and targeting end markets.
What's Shaping the Future of the Consulting Services Industry?
This multi-billion-dollar industry has witnessed exponential growth since the 2008 financial crisis, enjoying steady revenues, profit and cash-flow growth. Consequently, the trend has enabled most industry players to pay out stable dividends. Exponential Growth: The sector is a major beneficiary of the broader economy and service activities. According to the "third" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, GDP grew at an annual rate of 3.1% in the third quarter of 2024 compared with 3% growth in the second quarter. Economic activities in the non-manufacturing sector are in good shape. As of September, the Services PMI, measured by the Institute for Supply Management, had stayed above the 50% mark for the 52nd time in 55 months since recovery from the pandemic. Economic Recovery:
The consulting services industry is one of those least affected by the pandemic and its after-effects. This is because even in a volatile situation, organizations require extensive advice on protecting their employees and staying closer to consumers and shareholders. This industry is one of the earliest pioneers of remote working that has become part of the new normal. The nature of work enables industry players to function efficiently through the increased use of technology. Strong Demand Environment: Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects
The Consulting Services industry, housed within the broader
Business Services sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #77. This rank places it in the top 31% of 250 Zacks industries.
The group’s
Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates solid near-term growth prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.
Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and current valuation.
Consulting Services Industry's Stock Price Performance
The Consulting Services industry has underperformed the S&P 500 composite and the broader sector in the past year. The industry has gained 5.5% compared with the S&P 500 composite’s rise of 24.9% and the broader sector’s rally of 21.2%.
One-Year Stock Price Performance
Industry's Current Valuation
On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing consulting services companies, we see that the industry is currently trading at 26.58X, above the S&P 500’s 22.13X and the sector’s 24.54X.
Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 31.12X and as low as 26.58X, with a median of 26.5X, as the charts below show.
Price to Forward 12 Months P/E Ratio
3 Consulting Services Stocks to Consider
Booz Allen: The company offers management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cybersecurity services to governments, businesses, and non-profit organizations both in the United States and internationally.
Decades of delivering mission-critical solutions have cemented Booz Allen’s reputation as a reliable contractor. Government agencies, particularly in defense and intelligence, require high levels of trust and confidentiality, areas where Booz Allen excels. This trust helps the company secure long-term, recurring contracts, allowing it to focus on innovation and efficiency without constantly seeking new clients.
Multi-year contracts provide a steady revenue stream and reduce the company's exposure to market volatility. Government contracts are often renewed due to the sensitive nature of the services provided, such as defense and cybersecurity consulting, ensuring a consistent pipeline of business. Driven by these positives, BAH’s revenues have witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2024.
Booz Allen has strategically improved operational efficiency, thanks to its focus on cost control, efficient project management, and adjustment of its workforce based on demand, especially in managing government contracts and providing mission-critical services like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and defense consulting. The company has also invested in digital transformation initiatives and data-driven solutions to enhance client offerings and streamline internal operations. BAH’s adjusted operating income surged 18.4% year over year in fiscal 2024, with adjusted operating income margin expanding around 30 basis points. We expect adjusted operating income to increase 10% in fiscal 2025, with adjusted operating income margin expanding around 10%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 EPS has increased 0.6% in the past 60 days to $6.25. BAH currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Stock Price and Consensus: BAH
Charles River Associates: The company offers economic, financial and management consulting services worldwide.
CRAI, as a relatively small player in the consulting and research services sector, presents a compelling narrative when evaluating its market position and growth potential. The company has carved out a niche with its strong reputation for delivering high-quality analytical and strategic consulting services across diverse industries. Despite its size, CRAI benefits from the growing demand for specialized advisory services in an increasingly complex global marketplace. Its ability to attract top talent, combined with a focus on innovation and client-centered solutions, positions it for significant growth.
As industries grapple with rapid technological advancements, regulatory complexities, and evolving market dynamics, CRAI's expertise could see rising demand, allowing it to capture a larger share of its addressable market. Additionally, its proven track record of delivering value to clients may help it sustain long-term partnerships, further bolstering its growth trajectory.
Given the nature of the business, CRAI’s success depends on the talent that it can acquire and retain. CRAI has built and sustained a strong reputation for delivering high-quality consulting services driven by its highly qualified professionals. Nearly 75% of its senior consultants hold advanced degrees, including doctorates, and are recognized leaders in their fields. In 2023, CRAI employed 1,004 consulting staff, comprising 156 officers, 527 senior staff and 321 junior staff. Additionally, the company collaborates with independent experts from top academic institutions, enhancing its ability to address complex client needs.
These experts also help generate new business opportunities and connect CRAI to other leading professionals in academia and industry. Access to a global talent pool enhances the company's ability to solve complex issues, making it a preferred choice for multinational clients. CRAI’s ability to collaborate across borders and acquire knowledge in varied industries ensures it remains competitive. CRAI’s revenue per employee has witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% from 2019 to 2023.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 EPS increased 1% in the past 60 days to $7.15. CRAI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Stock Price and Consensus: CRAI
FTI Consulting: The company offers business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes globally.
FTI Consulting’s diversified offerings and international operations strengthen top-line growth prospects. In 2023, the company earned almost 37% of its revenues from its international businesses. The broad range of practices and services, diversified revenue streams, specialized industry expertise, and global reach differentiate FTI Consulting from its competitors. This diversification assists the company in mitigating the impacts of economic cycles, crises, events and changes in a particular practice, industry or country. FCN's revenues have witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 8.2% from 2019 to 2023.
FTI Consulting's focus on quality service through a skilled and diverse workforce enhances its appeal to investors. By investing in employee development and competitive compensation packages, FCN retains top talent, driving performance and client satisfaction. This commitment to expertise and community support boosts its corporate image, potentially leading to greater client engagement and revenue growth.
Additionally, as FCN continues to excel in its services, it becomes more attractive to investors who favor companies with strong operational foundations and promising growth prospects, ultimately supporting an increase in FCN stock value. The company’s 10% revenue per employee growth in 2023 and a 0.7% CAGR from 2019-2024 reflect consistent workforce productivity, efficiency, and a commitment to maintaining high-quality talent standards.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 EPS has remained unchanged in the past 60 days at $8.1. FCN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stock Price and Consensus: FCN
Image: Bigstock
