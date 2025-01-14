We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ADEIA INC (ADEA - Free Report) : This company which, allow users to manage content and connections in a way which is smart, immersive and personal, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Excelerate Energy (EE - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of floating liquefied natural gas terminals principally in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Bangladesh, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Matthews International (MATW - Free Report) : This company which, is a provider of memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 day.
BellRing Brands (BRBR - Free Report) : This company which offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO - Free Report) : This banking company which, which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.