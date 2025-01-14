We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Brainsway (BWAY - Free Report) : This commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
Grupo Televisa (TV - Free Report) : This media company which is the largest in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Televisa S.A. Price and Consensus
Grupo Televisa S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Televisa S.A. Quote
ICU Medical (ICUI - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
ICU Medical, Inc. Price and Consensus
ICU Medical, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ICU Medical, Inc. Quote
Sally Beauty (SBH - Free Report) : This company which, is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 day.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Quote
PHINIA Inc. (PHIN - Free Report) : This company which is a premium solutions and components provider of manufacturing expertise, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
PHINIA Inc. Price and Consensus
PHINIA Inc. price-consensus-chart | PHINIA Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.