Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Brainsway (BWAY - Free Report) : This commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Televisa (TV - Free Report) : This media company which is the largest in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

ICU Medical (ICUI - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty (SBH - Free Report) : This company which, is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 day.

PHINIA Inc. (PHIN - Free Report) : This company which is a premium solutions and components provider of manufacturing expertise, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

