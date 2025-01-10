3 Stocks Breaking Out Now Despite Market Weakness (CTRA, CEG, UAL)

One of the clearest indicators of a strong stock is its ability to rally even when the broader market is under pressure. This resilience often marks the emergence of future market leaders. Today’s trading highlights this dynamic as investors digest a surprisingly strong employment report. The robust labor market has reignited concerns about the Federal Reserve's ability to cut interest rates, leaving the S&P 500 teetering near a critical level of support. A breakdown below this level could open the door to further market declines. Yet, even in this challenging environment, a select group of stocks continues to shine. ( Coterra Energy ( CTRA Quick Quote CTRA - Free Report) ( ), Constellation Energy Corporation ( CEG Quick Quote CEG - Free Report) ( ), and United Airlines ( UAL Quick Quote UAL - Free Report) ) are demonstrating remarkable strength with powerful stock price momentum and top Zacks Ranks. Each of these companies is also well-positioned to benefit from emerging economic trends. In this article, I’ll break down what makes these stocks stand out and why they could be compelling additions to your portfolio despite market uncertainty. Image Source: TradingView Coterra Energy: Stock Rallies and Oil and Gas Prices Firm Up Coterra Energy is a leading independent energy company focused on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed through the merger of Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy in 2021, the company operates across premier basins in the US, including the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Anadarko Basin. Coterra Energy also currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating, reflecting strongly upward trending earnings revisions. Next quarter earnings estimates have risen by 21.21% and next year’s estimates have jumped by 19.26%. With the growing demand for energy driven by the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, natural gas companies like Coterra Energy are emerging as significant beneficiaries. The technical picture in CTRA stock is also very encouraging. Following the strength in Natural Gas prices, Coterra Energy shares have gained nearly 6% this week and are now bumping up against this upper level of resistance. Based on the rising earnings estimates and growing demand for natural gas-based energy, it would not be surprising to see CTRA break out from this consolidation. Furthermore, the company is currently trading at a PEG ratio below 1, indicating a potentially discounted valuation and significantly limiting the downside risk. Image Source: TradingView Constellation Energy: Major Acquisition Secures Stock Leadership Constellation Energy Corporation has solidified its position as a leader in nuclear energy and a forward-looking utility company, capitalizing on surging demand for electricity driven by advancements in AI and data center expansion. CEG has been on the Zacks Rank for most of the last two years and currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating. Just this morning, Constellation made headlines with its $16.4 billion acquisition of Calpine, a major power generator specializing in natural gas and geothermal energy. Including assumed debt, the deal is valued at $26.6 billion, positioning Constellation as a dominant force in key markets such as Texas and California—two of the most energy-intensive states in the country. This acquisition not only enhances Constellation's geographic footprint but also diversifies its energy portfolio, blending nuclear, natural gas, and geothermal sources to offer both reliability and environmental sustainability. Over the last year Constellation Energy stock has rallied more than 150% and following today’s news, it has again broken out to new record highs. Image Source: TradingView United Airlines: Shares Rally as Consumers Spending Rises Strength in airline stocks is a promising sign, especially for an industry that has faced significant challenges in recent years. United Airlines has emerged as a leader in this resurgence, benefiting from the ongoing recovery in consumer spending and the travel sector. This morning’s employment report further highlighted the strength of the US labor market, underscoring the resilience of consumer spending, which is driving increased demand for air travel. Analysts have taken notice of United Airlines’ improving fundamentals, raising earnings estimates and awarding the stock the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. This endorsement reflects both the company’s current momentum and its favorable outlook. United Airlines shares have demonstrated powerful momentum over the last several months and today have again broken out to multi-year highs. In addition to its strong price momentum, United Airlines boasts a PEG ratio below 1, signaling a potentially discounted valuation relative to its growth prospects. This attractive valuation metric not only underscores the company’s growth potential but also provides a measure of downside protection for investors. Image Source: TradingView Should Investors Buy Shares in CTRA, CEG and UAL? In a market environment weighed down by uncertainty, Coterra Energy, Constellation Energy Corporation, and United Airlines stand out as compelling opportunities. These stocks not only demonstrate resilience through robust price momentum but also align with powerful economic trends in energy demand and consumer spending. With strong earnings revisions, leadership in their respective industries, and favorable valuations, these companies have shown they can thrive even as broader markets face challenges. Investors seeking to add high-potential names to their portfolios may find that CTRA, CEG, and UAL are well-positioned to continue outperforming in the months ahead.
