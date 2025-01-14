See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:
Gulfport Energy (GPOR - Free Report) : This independent natural gas and oil company which is focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Gulfport Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Gulfport Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gulfport Energy Corporation Quote
Gulfport Energy’s shares gained 29.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gulfport Energy Corporation Price
Gulfport Energy Corporation price | Gulfport Energy Corporation Quote
SM Energy (SM - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy Company Price and Consensus
SM Energy Company price-consensus-chart | SM Energy Company Quote
SM Energy’s shares gained 4.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SM Energy Company Price
SM Energy Company price | SM Energy Company Quote
Excelerate Energy (EE - Free Report) : This company which, is a provider of floating liquefied natural gas terminals principally in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Bangladesh, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Excelerate Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Excelerate Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Excelerate Energy, Inc. Quote
Excelerate Energy’s shares gained 17.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Excelerate Energy, Inc. Price
Excelerate Energy, Inc. price | Excelerate Energy, Inc. Quote
