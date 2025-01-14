Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

Gulfport Energy (GPOR - Free Report) : This independent natural gas and oil company which is focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Gulfport Energy’s shares gained 29.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SM Energy (SM - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy’s shares gained 4.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Excelerate Energy (EE - Free Report) : This company which, is a provider of floating liquefied natural gas terminals principally in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Bangladesh, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year  earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Excelerate Energy’s shares gained 17.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

