FSMEX focuses on the medical tech and devices sector, capitalizing on industry growth fueled by innovation, an aging population, and healthcare advancements. It leans on fundamental analysis to pick stocks of firms at the forefront of medical technology, including manufacturers and those in drug discovery and healthcare IT. As it invests globally, its performance is influenced by healthcare spending trends, regulatory environments, and macroeconomic factors such as currency fluctuations and global economic health.


