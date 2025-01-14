See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:
Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO - Free Report) : This Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 16.2%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.4%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.
RITHM CAP CP (RITM - Free Report) : This company which, is a provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
