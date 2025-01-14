See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:
The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This company which, is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
The Greenbrier Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.63 compared with 20.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First Horizon (FHN - Free Report) : This financial services company which offers regional banking, mortgage lending, title insurance, specialized commercial lending, commercial leasing and equipment financing, brokerage, wealth management and capital market services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
First Horizon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.68 compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Maximus (MMS - Free Report) : This company which operates government health and human services programs globally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Maximus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.92 compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
