Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:  

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This company which, is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

The Greenbrier Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.63 compared with 20.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PE Ratio (TTM)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PE Ratio (TTM)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) pe-ratio-ttm | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

First Horizon (FHN - Free Report) : This financial services company which offers regional banking, mortgage lending, title insurance, specialized commercial lending, commercial leasing and equipment financing, brokerage, wealth management and capital market services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

First Horizon Corporation Price and Consensus

First Horizon Corporation Price and Consensus

First Horizon Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Horizon Corporation Quote

First Horizon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.68 compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Horizon Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

First Horizon Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

First Horizon Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First Horizon Corporation Quote

Maximus (MMS - Free Report) : This company which operates government health and human services programs globally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Maximus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Maximus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Maximus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Maximus, Inc. Quote

Maximus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.92 compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Maximus, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Maximus, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Maximus, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Maximus, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Horizon Corporation (FHN) - free report >>

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) - free report >>

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) - free report >>

Published in

business-services finance transportation