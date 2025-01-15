Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT - Free Report) : This company which, designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewellery in the United States and globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 day.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Quote

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT - Free Report) : This company which is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. Price and Consensus

GigaCloud Technology Inc. Price and Consensus

GigaCloud Technology Inc. price-consensus-chart | GigaCloud Technology Inc. Quote

The RMR Group (RMR - Free Report) : This company which primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

The RMR Group Inc. Price and Consensus

The RMR Group Inc. Price and Consensus

The RMR Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The RMR Group Inc. Quote

CarMax (KMX - Free Report) : This company which is the largest retailer of used vehicles in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarMax, Inc. Quote

Ooma (OOMA - Free Report) : This company which provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Ooma, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ooma, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ooma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ooma, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CarMax, Inc. (KMX) - free report >>

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) - free report >>

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) - free report >>

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) - free report >>

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) - free report >>

Published in

business-services communications finance retail