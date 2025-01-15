We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT - Free Report) : This company which, designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewellery in the United States and globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 day.
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Quote
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT - Free Report) : This company which is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
GigaCloud Technology Inc. Price and Consensus
GigaCloud Technology Inc. price-consensus-chart | GigaCloud Technology Inc. Quote
The RMR Group (RMR - Free Report) : This company which primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
The RMR Group Inc. Price and Consensus
The RMR Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The RMR Group Inc. Quote
CarMax (KMX - Free Report) : This company which is the largest retailer of used vehicles in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus
CarMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarMax, Inc. Quote
Ooma (OOMA - Free Report) : This company which provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Ooma, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ooma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ooma, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.