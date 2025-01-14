Back to top

Image: Bigstock

VGHCX

Read MoreHide Full Article

VGHCX targets the healthcare sector, focusing on companies involved in various aspects such as pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and healthcare services. With an emphasis on value, it maintains a broad industry exposure and permits significant investment in international stocks, thus offering geographic diversification. As healthcare is a growth sector with demographically driven demand, the fund seeks to capitalize on both the stability of developed markets and the growth potential in emerging markets.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vanguard Health Care Inv (VGHCX) - free report >>