FPURX is a balanced fund allocating ~60% to equities and ~40% to bonds, including high-yield. Its diversified approach, investing in both growth/value stocks and in domestic/international markets, aims for growth and income. The fund adapts its strategy based on economic conditions and performs fundamental analysis for asset selection.


