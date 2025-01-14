Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FOCPX

FOCPX focuses on NASDAQ-listed and OTC stocks, with a strong emphasis on the technology sector, where it allocates over 25% of its assets. The fund aims to balance growth and value investing, analyzing issuer financials, industry positions, and wider market conditions. This strategy positions FOCPX to capitalize on innovation-driven growth but may carry higher volatility, particularly influenced by tech market fluctuations and macro-economic shifts.


