PRDGX

PRDGX focuses on stocks with solid dividend records and growth potential, aiming for long-term returns through income and capital appreciation. Emphasizing financially robust large- to mid-cap companies, it allocates assets to undervalued or temporarily out-of-favor securities, often concentrating on specific sectors. The fund may include foreign equities, adhering to a strategy that balances growth with reduced volatility through dividend income.


