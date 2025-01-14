See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.
Telefonica (TEF - Free Report) : This company which provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.
Alexander & Baldwin Holdings (ALEX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.
