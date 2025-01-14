Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

Telefonica (TEF - Free Report) : This company which provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings (ALEX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


