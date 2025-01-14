See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:
Sally Beauty (SBH - Free Report) : This company which, is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Sally Beauty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Travelers Companies (TRV - Free Report) : This company which is principally engaged, in providing a wide variety of property and casualty insurance and surety products and services to businesses, organizations and individuals in the United States. and select international markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
The Travelers Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.33 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Virtu Financial (VIRT - Free Report) : This market-leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Virtu Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.79 compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.