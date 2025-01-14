Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:  

Sally Beauty (SBH - Free Report) : This company which, is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Travelers Companies (TRV - Free Report) : This company which is principally engaged, in providing a wide variety of property and casualty insurance and surety products and services to businesses, organizations and individuals in the United States. and select international markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

The Travelers Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.33 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Virtu Financial (VIRT - Free Report) : This market-leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Virtu Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.79 compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

