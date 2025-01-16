We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Mercury Systems (MRCY - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world’s leading providers of sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.9% over the last 60 days.
Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP - Free Report) : This company which, provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 day.
OraSure Technologies (OSUR - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK - Free Report) : This company which engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport principally in North America, the United Kingdom and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Intercorp Financial Services (IFS - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.