VWEHX targets higher returns via investments in high-risk "junk" bonds, focusing on corporate debt with lower credit ratings (below Baa/BBB). It aims for diversification in medium-to-low credit quality bonds and can allocate up to 20% in lower-rated bonds and other securities. Given its risk/return profile, VWEHX's performance is sensitive to economic cycles, credit market conditions, and interest rate fluctuations, suitable for investors seeking higher income with an acceptance of significant credit risk.


