VIGAX is a growth-oriented stock index fund that focuses on approximating the performance of the CRSP U.S. Total Market Index, encompassing a broad U.S. stock market spectrum. As a passive investment vehicle, it seeks to offer investors exposure to large-, mid-, small-, and micro-cap stocks, aiming for diversification and capital appreciation over time. Its strategy is designed to reflect the overall growth dynamics of the U.S. economy, benefiting from market trends and the expansion of corporate earnings.


