Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PRCOX

Read MoreHide Full Article

PRCOX aims to mirror S&P 500 sector weights while seeking alpha through stock selection by expert analysts. The fund primarily targets large-cap U.S. equities with potential small- to mid-cap exposure and maintains a sector-neutral stance, adjusting holdings for optimal performance based on T. Rowe Price's fundamental research.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


T. Rowe Price US Equity Research (PRCOX) - free report >>