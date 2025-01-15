Back to top

FDGRX targets above-average growth by investing primarily in stocks, both domestic and international. It seeks out companies with high growth potential through extensive fundamental analysis. From 2025, it pledges to allocate at least 80% to growth stocks identified through various financial and strategic metrics. The fund may also employ derivatives to mirror these investment objectives and manage risk, aligning with its adherence to growth-focused strategies in various economic conditions.


