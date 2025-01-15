We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bear of the Day: Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)
Affiliated Managers Group ((AMG - Free Report) ) is a global asset manager with equity investments in a large group of investment management firms or affiliates.
On the whole, the affiliates manage more than 500 investment products across each major product category – global, international and emerging markets equities, domestic equities, alternative and fixed income products. As of Sept. 30, 2024, Affiliated Managers had a total AUM of $728.4 billion.
AMG shares sits at a Zacks #4 Rank after analysts have slowly ratcheted down EPS estimates since the company's last quarterly report.
In the past 90 days, the full year 2024 consensus dropped from $22.02 to $20.90. AMG will report their Q4 results in early February. And the current year EPS consensus fell from $24.79 to $23.11.
Those figures would still represent 7.3% and 10.5% annual growth, respectively, while the 2024 topline is expected to come in flat near $2.05 billion.
Peak Valuations Meet Rising Bond Yields
One view of this earnings trend could be a stock market at historically high valuation levels.
Since AMG investments touch such a broad swath of the financial markets, their results could be indicative of larger macro trends.
Adding additional pressure could be a steepening yield curve factoring in higher and stickier inflation. This week, Goldman Sachs published a research report showing every 50 basis point increase in real bond yields imposes a roughly 3% hit to aggregate S&P 500 valuations.
At a 4% real yield on the 10-year Treasury, the P/E ratio would get knocked back down from 23.5 to 19.5. And this would imply an index level of 5375, or 10% lower.
Based on Goldman analysis, the current real yield as of January 7 was 2.3%. Since the 10-year has moved higher, we can assume the index is around their 21.4x P/E and an implied level of 5900.
These macro pivots and trends will be heavily watched as we head into a new administration and other inflation challenges for a newly dovish Fed.