Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:

Talen Energy Corporation (TLN - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates power infrastructure principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Talen Energy Corporation’s shares gained 35.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shake Shack (SHAK - Free Report) : This is a New York-based fast food hamburger restaurant chain which operate in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Shake Shack’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Equinor (EQNR - Free Report) : This company which is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Equinor’s shares gained 7.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

