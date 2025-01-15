See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:
Talen Energy Corporation (TLN - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates power infrastructure principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Talen Energy Corporation’s shares gained 35.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Shake Shack (SHAK - Free Report) : This is a New York-based fast food hamburger restaurant chain which operate in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Shake Shack’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Equinor (EQNR - Free Report) : This company which is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Equinor’s shares gained 7.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
