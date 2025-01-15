Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:

The RMR Group (RMR - Free Report) : This company which provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

The RMR Group Inc. Price and Consensus

The RMR Group Inc. Price and Consensus

The RMR Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The RMR Group Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The RMR Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The RMR Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The RMR Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The RMR Group Inc. Quote

Equinor (EQNR - Free Report) : This company which is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%.

Equinor ASA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Equinor ASA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Equinor ASA dividend-yield-ttm | Equinor ASA Quote

First Horizon (FHN - Free Report) : This diversified financial services company which offers regional banking, mortgage lending, title insurance, specialized commercial lending, commercial leasing and equipment financing, brokerage, wealth management and capital market services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.7% over the last 60 days.

First Horizon Corporation Price and Consensus

First Horizon Corporation Price and Consensus

First Horizon Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Horizon Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

First Horizon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Horizon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Horizon Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Horizon Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Horizon Corporation (FHN) - free report >>

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) - free report >>

Equinor ASA (EQNR) - free report >>

Published in

dividend-stocks finance oil-energy