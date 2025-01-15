See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:
The RMR Group (RMR - Free Report) : This company which provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Equinor (EQNR - Free Report) : This company which is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%.
First Horizon (FHN - Free Report) : This diversified financial services company which offers regional banking, mortgage lending, title insurance, specialized commercial lending, commercial leasing and equipment financing, brokerage, wealth management and capital market services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
