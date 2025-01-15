See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:
Equinor (EQNR - Free Report) : This company which, is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Equinor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.63 compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
GIII Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
GIII Apparel Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.34 compared with 20.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First Horizon (FHN - Free Report) : This diversified financial services company which offers regional banking, mortgage lending, title insurance, specialized commercial lending, commercial leasing and equipment financing, brokerage, wealth management and capital market services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
First Horizon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.17 compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.