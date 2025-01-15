Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:  

Equinor (EQNR - Free Report) : This company which, is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Equinor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.63 compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GIII Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

GIII Apparel Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.34 compared with 20.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Horizon (FHN - Free Report) : This diversified financial services company which offers regional banking, mortgage lending, title insurance, specialized commercial lending, commercial leasing and equipment financing, brokerage, wealth management and capital market services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

First Horizon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.17 compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


