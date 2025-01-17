Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PRBLX

PRBLX is a diversified large-cap equity fund aiming for capital growth and income, primarily investing in undervalued, dividend-paying stocks. The fund targets companies with strong financials and sustainable practices, and may include some foreign investments. It focuses on downside protection and will hold 80% of assets in equities, with at least 65% in dividend payers, in line with its value-oriented strategy.


