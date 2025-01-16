Back to top

VISAX targets non-US small-mid cap equities, with investments spread across various countries for diversification. It adheres to the MSCI ACWI ex US SMID Cap benchmark with a focus on companies showing a strong connection to non-US economies through revenue, assets, or HQ location. The fund may include ADRs and ventures into emerging markets, maintaining a portfolio of 30-60 securities, addressing investors seeking international exposure with a potential for growth in a diversified context.


