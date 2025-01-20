Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV - Free Report) : This cable and direct-to-home satellite television systems operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Televisa S.A. Price and Consensus

Grupo Televisa S.A. Price and Consensus

Grupo Televisa S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Televisa S.A. Quote

Allot Ltd. (ALLT - Free Report) : This security solutions and network intelligence solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.7% over the last 60 days.

Allot Ltd. Price and Consensus

Allot Ltd. Price and Consensus

Allot Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Allot Ltd. Quote

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Quote

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Plumas Bancorp Price and Consensus

Plumas Bancorp Price and Consensus

Plumas Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Plumas Bancorp Quote

argenx SE (ARGX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

argenex SE Price and Consensus

argenex SE Price and Consensus

argenex SE price-consensus-chart | argenex SE Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV) - free report >>

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) - free report >>

argenex SE (ARGX) - free report >>

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) - free report >>

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) - free report >>

Published in

biotechnology finance reit