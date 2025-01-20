We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV - Free Report) : This cable and direct-to-home satellite television systems operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Televisa S.A. Price and Consensus
Grupo Televisa S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Televisa S.A. Quote
Allot Ltd. (ALLT - Free Report) : This security solutions and network intelligence solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.7% over the last 60 days.
Allot Ltd. Price and Consensus
Allot Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Allot Ltd. Quote
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Quote
Plumas Bancorp (PLBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Plumas Bancorp Price and Consensus
Plumas Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Plumas Bancorp Quote
argenx SE (ARGX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
argenex SE Price and Consensus
argenex SE price-consensus-chart | argenex SE Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.