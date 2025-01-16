Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:

RITHM CAP CP (RITM - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Rithm Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Shutterstock (SSTK - Free Report) : This company which provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Shutterstock, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Shutterstock, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) : This company which is the produces, distributes and markets of chicken, beef, pork as well as prepared foods in the U.S., has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

