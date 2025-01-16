Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:

Virtu Financial (VIRT - Free Report) : This company which is a market-leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Virtu Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote

Virtu Financial’s shares gained 8.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price

Virtu Financial, Inc. price | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote

Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP - Free Report) :This company which provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K., has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

Concrete Pumping’s shares gained 54% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. price | CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK - Free Report) : This company which engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport principally in North America, the United Kingdom and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Viking Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Viking Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Viking Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Viking Holdings Ltd. Quote

Viking Holdings’ shares gained 14% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Viking Holdings Ltd. Price

Viking Holdings Ltd. Price

Viking Holdings Ltd. price | Viking Holdings Ltd. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) - free report >>

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (BBCP) - free report >>

Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) - free report >>

Published in

business-services finance transportation