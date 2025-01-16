See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:
Virtu Financial (VIRT - Free Report) : This company which is a market-leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Virtu Financial’s shares gained 8.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP - Free Report) :This company which provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K., has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.
Concrete Pumping’s shares gained 54% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK - Free Report) : This company which engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport principally in North America, the United Kingdom and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Viking Holdings’ shares gained 14% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.