New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL - Free Report) : This clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.4% over the last 60 days.

Peoples Financial Services (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company, provides a full range of financial services primarily in Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Potbelly (PBPB - Free Report) : This company which manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

ICL Group (ICL - Free Report) : This company which, is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 day.

CarMax (KMX - Free Report) : This company which is the largest retailer of used vehicles in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


agriculture finance medical restaurants retail