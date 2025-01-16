See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 16th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 16th:
The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Intercorp Financial Services (IFS - Free Report) : This financial products and services company, which provides banking, insurance, real estate operations and others, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Intercorp Financial Services has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Carpenter Technology (CRS - Free Report) : This international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Carpenter Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.