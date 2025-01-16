Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 16th:

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) peg-ratio-ttm | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

Intercorp Financial Services (IFS - Free Report) : This financial products and services company, which provides banking, insurance, real estate operations and others, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Price and Consensus

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Price and Consensus

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Quote

Intercorp Financial Services has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Quote

Carpenter Technology (CRS - Free Report) : This international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Carpenter Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

Carpenter Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

Carpenter Technology Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carpenter Technology Corporation Quote

Carpenter Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Carpenter Technology Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Carpenter Technology Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Carpenter Technology Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Carpenter Technology Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) - free report >>

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) - free report >>

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) - free report >>

Published in

finance transportation