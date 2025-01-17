See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) - free report >>
Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) - free report >>
Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:
First Horizon (FHN - Free Report) : This financial services company which provides diversified financial services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
First Horizon Corporation Price and Consensus
First Horizon Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Horizon Corporation Quote
First Horizon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.52 compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First Horizon Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
First Horizon Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First Horizon Corporation Quote
Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) : This company which, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Strategic Education Inc. Price and Consensus
Strategic Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Strategic Education Inc. Quote
Strategic Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.97 compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Strategic Education Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Strategic Education Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Strategic Education Inc. Quote
PG&E (PCG - Free Report) : This company which engages in the business of electricity and natural gas distribution; electricity generation, procurement, and transmission; and natural gas procurement, transportation and storage, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Price and Consensus
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. price-consensus-chart | Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Quote
PG&E has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.31 compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. PE Ratio (TTM)
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.