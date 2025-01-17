Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:  

First Horizon (FHN - Free Report) : This financial services company which provides diversified financial services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

First Horizon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.52 compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) : This company which, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Strategic Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.97 compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PG&E (PCG - Free Report) : This company which engages in the business of electricity and natural gas distribution; electricity generation, procurement, and transmission; and natural gas procurement, transportation and storage, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

PG&E has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.31 compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


