FSENX is focused on the energy sector, investing mainly in stocks of companies involved in oil, gas, electricity, coal, and renewable energy. It allocates at least 80% of assets to energy enterprises, considering both traditional and alternative sources, and includes both domestic and foreign companies. The fund uses fundamental analysis to pick stocks, factoring in financial health, industry standing, and broader market and economic trends.


