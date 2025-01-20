See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:
argenx SE (ARGX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
argenex SE Price and Consensus
argenex SE price-consensus-chart | argenex SE Quote
argenxs’ shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
argenex SE Price
argenex SE price | argenex SE Quote
Allot Ltd. (ALLT - Free Report) : This security solutions and network intelligence solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.7% over the last 60 days.
Allot Ltd. Price and Consensus
Allot Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Allot Ltd. Quote
Allot’s shares gained 114.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Allot Ltd. Price
Allot Ltd. price | Allot Ltd. Quote
New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) : This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus
New Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | New Gold Inc. Quote
New Gold’s shares gained 25.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
New Gold Inc. Price
New Gold Inc. price | New Gold Inc. Quote
