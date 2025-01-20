Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

argenx SE (ARGX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

argenex SE Price and Consensus

argenex SE Price and Consensus

argenex SE price-consensus-chart | argenex SE Quote

argenxs’ shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

argenex SE Price

argenex SE Price

argenex SE price | argenex SE Quote

Allot Ltd. (ALLT - Free Report) : This security solutions and network intelligence solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.7% over the last 60 days.

Allot Ltd. Price and Consensus

Allot Ltd. Price and Consensus

Allot Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Allot Ltd. Quote

Allot’s shares gained 114.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Allot Ltd. Price

Allot Ltd. Price

Allot Ltd. price | Allot Ltd. Quote

New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) : This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

New Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | New Gold Inc. Quote

New Gold’s shares gained 25.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

New Gold Inc. Price

New Gold Inc. Price

New Gold Inc. price | New Gold Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


New Gold Inc. (NGD) - free report >>

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) - free report >>

argenex SE (ARGX) - free report >>

Published in

construction