FSKAX aims to mirror the diverse U.S. stock market by tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index. It utilizes statistical sampling, considering factors like capitalization and valuation ratios. By holding stocks across various sectors, FSKAX offers broad exposure, making it sensitive to overall economic trends. Its strategy includes securities lending to boost income, adding to its appeal for investors seeking a comprehensive, low-cost market representation in a single fund.


