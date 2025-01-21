Back to top

Image: Bigstock

VWUSX

Read MoreHide Full Article

VWUSX focuses on large-cap U.S. stocks with high growth potential and fair valuation. With at least 80% of assets in U.S. company securities, it emphasizes a concentrated portfolio with significant investment in its top ten holdings. Managed by multiple advisors for diversification, it's positioned to capitalize on robust U.S. market sectors, but its performance may be sensitive to domestic economic shifts and market cycles.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


VANGUARD US GROWTH FD INV (VWUSX) - free report >>