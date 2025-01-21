See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:
Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) : This activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers company for the Plumas Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Ingevity has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.68, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
ICL Group Ltd (ICL - Free Report) : This specialty minerals and chemicals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
ICL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.07, compared with 24.99 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Adient plc (ADNT - Free Report) : This automotive seating supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Adient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.41, compared with 24.99 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
