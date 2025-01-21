Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) : This activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers company for the Plumas Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Ingevity has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.68, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL - Free Report) : This specialty minerals and chemicals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

ICL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.07, compared with 24.99 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Adient plc (ADNT - Free Report) : This automotive seating supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Adient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.41, compared with 24.99 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

 


