Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22nd:
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) : This financial services giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) : This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This financial institution has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
