Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22nd:
Potbelly Corporation (PBPB - Free Report) : This operator of sandwich shops has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Potbelly’s shares gained 33.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO - Free Report) : This property and casualty insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 26.5% over the last 60 days.
Hippo’s shares gained 40.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This financial institution has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Goldman Sachs’ shares gained 22.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
