Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22nd:

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel globally carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. price-consensus-chart | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote

G-III Apparel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.43, compared with 20.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. PE Ratio (TTM)

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. PE Ratio (TTM)

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. pe-ratio-ttm | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary