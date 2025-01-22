Back to top

VDADX focuses on U.S. firms with a history of raising dividends, reflecting steady growth potential and financial health. It tracks the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, aiming for long-term capital appreciation. As a reflection of mature companies, the fund may offer stability amidst economic fluctuations, but growth potential could be limited in high-growth market phases. Its dividend focus can appeal to income-seeking investors, particularly in varying interest rate environments where bond yields may be less attractive.


