VWIGX is a global equity fund emphasizing investment in non-U.S. companies with high growth potential across developed and emerging markets. The fund diversifies across regions and market capitalizations using multiple advisors to build its portfolio, aiming to leverage varying international economic trends and company-specific growth opportunities. Its performance is tied to global economic conditions, foreign market developments, currency fluctuations, and international trade policies.


