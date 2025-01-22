Back to top

TRBCX targets long-term growth by investing in large- and mid-cap blue-chip companies with strong earnings potential. Focused on firms with market dominance, experienced management, and robust financials, it may lean heavily into certain sectors like tech. Open to global investments, its nondiversified nature allows concentrated stakes in fewer issuers.


