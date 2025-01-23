Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This asset management company focused on real estate, credit, and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Matthews International Corporation (MATW - Free Report) : This global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG - Free Report) : This fixed annuities and life insurance products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

