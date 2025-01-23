See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP - Free Report) : This company that provides concrete pumping and waste management services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.
Concrete Pumping’s shares gained 64.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Braskem S.A. (BAK - Free Report) : This producer of thermoplastic resins has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.9% over the last 60 days.
Braskem’s shares gained 20.1% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used vehicles and related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
CarMax’s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
