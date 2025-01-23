Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:

Matthews International Corporation (MATW - Free Report) : This global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Matthews International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.57, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP - Free Report) : This company that provides concrete pumping and waste management services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

Concrete Pumping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.88, compared with 27.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This asset management company focused on real estate, credit, and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.91, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

