Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:
Matthews International Corporation (MATW - Free Report) : This global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Matthews International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.57, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP - Free Report) : This company that provides concrete pumping and waste management services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.
Concrete Pumping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.88, compared with 27.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This asset management company focused on real estate, credit, and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Rithm Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.91, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
