Bull of the Day: Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
Deckers Outdoor (DECK - Free Report) is a leading designer, producer, and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS expectations creeping higher across the board over recent months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the stock resides in the Zacks Retail – Apparel & Shoes industry, which is currently ranked in the top 27% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company stacks up.
DECK Keeps Positively Shocking Investors
Solid quarterly releases have been driving the positive outlook, with the company exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by an average of 40% across its last four releases.
Concerning headline figures in its latest print, EPS shot 40% higher year-over-year alongside 20% growth in sales, with DECK also upping its FY25 sales outlook following the release. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.
HOKA and UGG brand momentum remains strong, with the company experiencing strong consumer demand yet again. As shown below, the brands’ results have regularly exceeded our consensus expectations as of late, reflecting strong momentum.
HOKA –
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
UGG –
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Deckers Outdoor also saw margin expansion throughout the period, continuing an established trend from recent periods. Please note that the margins chart below tracks on a trailing twelve-month basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.
The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.
Deckers Outdoor (DECK - Free Report) would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).